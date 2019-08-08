Nearly 200 Animals Rescued From North Texas Home

Can someone say, animal hoarder?

Over in Balch Springs, Texas, the Dallas SPCA recently rescued 176 animals from this Dallas County home. This past Friday, they rescued 111 hens, 31 roosters, 10 chicks, nine puppies, seven pheasants, six dogs, one peacock, and one kitten. The animals were kept in horrible conditions. They say two dogs and all of the puppies were kept in a feces-covered garage.

They said the animals did not have access to adequate water. Only some of the animals had food and shelter. The animals appear to be suffering from several medical issues, including overheating, dehydration, open wounds and missing feathers. Animal control officers clearly found cockfighting paraphernalia as well. Things such as short knives known as "slashers," wax string, leather straps, transport boxes, and sparring muffs.

The animals will now be evaluated by medical and behavioral staff for placement on a case by case basis.