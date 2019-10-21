Texoma Will Be Able to See One of the Top Five Meteor Showers of the Year Tonight

May want to stay up a little late to check this out.

People planning to view the Orionid meteor shower tonight around midnight in the early morning hours of Tuesday. "I would rank the Orionids in the top five meteor showers of the year," AccuWeather Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said. "It will be the strongest shower since the Perseids of August."

You may see a couple before midnight, but it will be stronger as the night goes on. This is because the shower's radiant point, or point of origin, is located near the constellation Orion which doesn't rise until after 11 p.m. local time. The higher the radiant point is in the sky, the higher the hourly rates of meteors per hour.

The only problem tonight will be the moon since it's supposed to be very bright tonight. Stargazers are encouraged to look away from the moon to spot some. This year, the best viewing conditions are expected across the central and southwestern United States as cloud-free conditions are in the forecast during the peak of the Orionids.

Courtesy of Accuweather

The map that Accuweather released has the majority of Texas and Oklahoma in the green zone for gazing tonight. Here in Texoma we're all green tonight. So if you're up late tonight, look up to the sky and you may see something pretty amazing.