The 2020 Great Texas Warrant Roundup is Underway

Texas law enforcement has stepped up its efforts in serving outstanding arrest warrants.

Through Friday, March 6th, Texas law enforcement will serve warrants to citizens who have outstanding warrants for everything from minor traffic violations to higher charges.

Citizens with warrants are encouraged to voluntarily comply with local courts in order to avoid possibly being arrested at their job or at home in front of their family.

Notices have already been mailed to individuals with active warrants in Wichita Falls.

In order to clear a warrant, citizens can pay at the Municipal Court either or by mail:

Wichita Falls Municipal Court

611 Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, TX, 76301

Payments can also be made online at this location.