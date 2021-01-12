The Wichita Falls Police Department is Hiring

If you’re between the ages of 21-44 and are interested in serving the community as a police officer, here’s a great opportunity.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is currently accepting applications. The deadline to apply is Saturday, January 16. The test will be administered on Saturday, January 23.

Here’s how to apply:

1. Go to this location and fill out the application.

2. After you’ve submitted your application, go here to download and print out the WFPD Personal History Statement Packet.

3. Completely fill out the Personal History Statement Packet. Be sure to carefully follow all instructions.

4. Take your completed Personal History Statement Packet with you on test day. IMPORTANT: You will not be considered for employment if you do not have your completed packet with you on test day.

Click this link for more information on the WFPD’s hiring process. For any additional questions, call 940-720-5059.