First-Ever Wichita Falls Police Department Citizen’s Riding Academy Announced
The Wichita Falls Police Department is offering citizens a chance to learn from their nationally recognized Motorcycle Officers.
The WFPD announced today that they will be offering their first-ever Citizen’s Riding Academy (C.R.A.) on Saturday, September 30 at Colonial Church, located at 4300 Maplewood Avenue, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
A total of 25 people will be chosen from among the applicants. To apply, simply email your name and phone number to WFPDMotors@gmail.com.
What are the requirements to be chosen for the C.R.A.?
- You must own a motorcycle
- Applicants must possess a Class M Driver’s License
- Ownership of appropriate riding gear, including a helmet
- Applicants must have no convictions or pending charges for any class B misdemeanor offense or higher
Note: All applicants are subject to a background check
