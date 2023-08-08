Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Who Committed Aggravated Assault

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help identifying the suspect in an aggravated assault case. The assault occurred at 4200 Nunn Street.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’10” tall weighing around 165 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes and covered in tattoos. At the time of the assault, the suspect was said to be shirtless wearing blue jeans, and armed with a folding knife.

Police warn citizens to not approach the male. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately if you see him.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

