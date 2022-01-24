The Wichita Falls Police Department Seeking Info on Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a 2018 cold case homicide.

The crime happened on Monday, January 1 at 8:45 pm. Officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at Maurine Street Apartments, located in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Police discovered an unresponsive black male lying on the ground when they arrived on the scene. The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Shannon Smith, had been shot several times. Smith later died after being transported to United Regional.

The WFPD has very little information about the crime and is looking to the community for help serving the case.

