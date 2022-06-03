There Has Been an Increase in Vehicle Burglaries in Wichita Falls

Be careful Wichita Falls – there are a bunch of savages out there.

While I grew up in this area (Vernon to be specific), I’ve only lived in Wichita Falls since 2009. Overall, it’s been a very good experience. So much so, that my wife and I decided to put down roots here and bought a home in 2013.

However, the only real complaint I have is that both my wife and I have had our vehicles broken into at different times.

Get our free mobile app

In my case, they were able to get into a van that I used to own, even though it was locked, and stole my stereo. If you’ve ever had that happen to you, you know just how violated and angry it makes you feel.

A few years later, someone broke into my wife’s car and stole some change she had in it (luckily, she didn’t keep very many valuables in there). But in her case, the thieves were able to get into the car quite easily, thanks to the doors being left unlocked.

And it turns out that the majority of vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls are the result of the victims leaving their doors unlocked. In fact, according to a press release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, that’s the case in approximately 98% of vehicle burglaries here in town:

We have recently seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in our city, most of which (approx 98%) were unlocked at the time of the crime. Criminals are notorious for targeting unlocked cars that have items such as purses/wallets, electronics, and weapons sitting out in plain view. LOCK, TAKE, and HIDE only takes a few extra seconds and could save you a lot of money and headache later.

Don’t let yourself fall victim to these criminals. Take the time to lock your doors and stash those valuables.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 3, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 27, 2022