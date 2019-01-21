Third Suspect in Domanic Thrasher Murder Takes Plea Deal

Whitney Mercedes O'Brien, the third suspect in the 2015 murder of Domanic Thrasher has accepted a plea agreement. Times Record News reports that the 23-year-old entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

O'Brien has been held on a charge of murder since July of 2015. 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight sentenced O'Brien to 15 years, with 1270 days credited. O'Brien could be free within months. Blayne Brooks and Justin Love, the other two charged in Thrasher's murder, were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to 60 years and 50 years respectively.

The trio was accused of shooting Thrasher during a drug deal in the City View area of Wichita Falls on June 2, 2015.