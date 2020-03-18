This Year’s T.H.O.R. Event Rescheduled to September

The runners look forward to it all year, the annual T.H.O.R. obstacle run along the Wee-Chi-Tah trail every spring. This year, that run will be done in September.

The directors for T.H.O.R., Texoma's Hellacious Obstacle Run, announced yesterday that in accordance with current CDC recommendations to avoid large public gatherings due to coronavirus concerns and the number of people involved in this event they were rescheduling from April 18th to September 19th.

According to their announcement participants who have already registered for the April 19th date have three options.

1) Remain registered and just show up in September.

2) Make a Bib Exchange and transfer your registration to someone else in the September event.

3) Defer your registration to the 2021 event.

You can select these options online at Runsignup.com/thor.

The reason for the date change is of course the welfare of the participants, volunteers, vendors, and spectators.

All proceeds from T.H.O.R. benefit Leadership Wichita Falls and Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys.

Follow T.H.O.R. on Facebook to keep up with the latest developments.