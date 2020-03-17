9th Street Studios InnerSpace Event Goes Virtual

One of my favorite venues in town is 9th Street Studios, so when they scheduled the InnerSpace exhibit opening on March 21st I put it on my calendar. Then this whole coronavirus thing hit and I figured I'd just stay home that night.

It turns out I can do both!

9th Street Studios via Facebook

The InnerSpace: The Rabbit Hole of Technology & Scale exhibit features a giant puppet sculpture from Kacy Latham, intricate miniatures from Travis Gale Lewis, virtual reality creations from Melanie Clemmons and more. Together the pieces invite you to disappear into a world that makes you feel very tall, or very small, or even wonder if you exist at all.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21st, but the CDC recommendations on gatherings with multiple people made that problematic, so the InnerSpace event will be done virtually with an online presentation on the 9th Street Studios Facebook page Saturday evening. So I CAN check out the exhibit while I sip on a glass of wine in my favorite chair at home. Take that COVID-19.

InnerSpace: The Rabbit Hole of Technology & Scale will be on display from March 21st through May 1st. If you're a dedicated fan of the art world and want to see the pieces in person, give 9th Street Studios a call at 940-613-4797 and they'll set up a private tour.