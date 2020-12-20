Congressman Mac Thornberry Posts Farewell Video

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Outgoing Congressman Mac Thornberry took to YouTube at the end of last week to post a brief farewell video for his constituents in the Texas 13th Congressional District. Congressman Thornberry has represented Texas 13 for the past 26 years.

In reflecting on his time in office, Congressman Thornberry said the best part of being a Congressman was seeing, "...first-hand those who are dedicated to serving others. I've seen it in every one of our communities and I've seen it with the men and women in the military and their families."

Congressman Thornberry praised the members of the U.S. military for their service and he said in closing, "The future of America rests where it always has, with us; with the choices each of us make everyday. Let's make choices that we, and future Americans, can look back on with pride, and are worthy of the greatest country in the history of the world."

Texas 13th Congressional District will be represented by Dr. Ronny Jackson starting on January 2, 2021.