The grandson of the late George H.W. Bush became the first Bush to lose an election in Texas in 40 years.

Pierce Bush, the 34-year-old CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, was running for the Republican nomination for the state's 22nd congressional district, covering the Houston metro area. According to Yahoo News, though no one received enough votes to secure the majority, projections show Bush finishing around 3rd or 4th place, despite spending the most out of all candidates and having endorsements from major Texas political figures.

Pierce's cousin, George P. Bush, is the only member of the family holding public office in Texas, serving as the state's Land Commissioner. George P. is also the only member of the family to publicly endorse President Trump, which some have theorized as a possible reason Pierce failed to appeal to Texas voters, his lack of support for Trump.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and technology consultant Kathaleen Wall will have a run off vote in May to determine the party's nominee.