This seems like a totally wise way to spend your money.

If you're looking to get a jump on the perfect holiday gift, Tiffany is selling a $9,000 ball of yarn . Obviously, with a price tag like that, this is no run-of-the-mill ball of yarn you'd let your cat play nibble on.

So, what makes it so special? According to the product description:

Here, we’ve reimagined an everyday yarn ball in handspun strands of textured sterling silver, rendering the ordinary extraordinary. This piece is one of a limited edition of five handmade in New York in 2017.

If this doesn't strike your fancy, don't sweat it. Tiffany is also selling a bunch of other everyday items (as part of its Home & Accessories collection), including a $10,000 bird's nest , a $1,500 coffee can and a $300 yo-yo .