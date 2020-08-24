TikTok Plans to Sue Trump Administration for Ban

TikTok plans to sue the Trump administration amid an executive order that would ban the app in the United States.

In early August, President Donald Trump announced that he wants to ban the Chinese-owned app, saying transactions with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance would be prohibited, citing fears over national security.

"To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system," TikTok said a statement to CNET.

If the ban were to go into effect, the app would no longer be listed on the Apple and Google app stores.

"Even though we strongly disagree with the Administration's concerns, for nearly a year we have sought to engage in good faith to provide a constructive solution," TikTok said in a statement on Saturday (August 22). "What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the Administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses."

TikTok expects to take legal action this week.