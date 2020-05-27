Tiny Dog Terrorizes Troublemakers In Australia

You know how sometimes someone puts a sign out that says, "Beware Of Dog" and then you realize they have a tiny little toy somethingorother that couldn't handle a stray cat? Well, this little Maltese in Australia isn't going to let you get by with anything.

In the home security camera video you can see two troublemakers sneaking into the home of an elderly woman. They're not inside ten seconds before you hear her dog bark and the two ne'er-do-wells come running out of the house with their tails tucked between their legs.

A few seconds later the homeowner comes out, curious about what has her puppy so riled up and seemingly oblivious to what just happened. Her little dog stands guard in the driveway, growling and barking until he's sure the coast is clear.

If you're a bad guy you'd better watch out, this little fella isn't gonna let you mess with his house. Remember, it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.