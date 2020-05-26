2020 Graduates Get Free Pizza from Pizza Hut

Congratulations 2020 grads, have a pizza on The Hut.

Pizza Hut announced on Twitter that it has teamed up with America’s dairy farmers to salute members of this year’s graduating class with a half a million free pizzas.

While supplies last, graduates can head to Pizza Hut’s official website to claim their free medium 1-topping pizza. If you’re already a member of the Hut Rewards program all you need to do is sign in and claim your pizza otherwise, you’ll need to sign up for an account (which I highly recommend – my wife and I use their rewards all the time).

Once you’re logged in, just head to the “just for you” section to take advantage of the deal. The offer is valid through June 4.

Yes, the 2019 – 2020 school year was a bummer with all of the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pizza makes everything better – especially when it’s free.