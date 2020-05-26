Wichita Falls P.E.T.S. Clinic Reopens With Some Changes

No doubt about it, our pets work their way into our hearts and quickly become family members. Taking them to traditional veterinary clinics even for the simple and routine things can get expensive quickly, so it's good news to hear that P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic is open again.

As with every other business that temporarily closed their doors they've made some changes to how they do things and in P.E.T.S. case it would appear that those changes will not only make things safer, but also much easier and less traumatic for our four legged friends.

One of the first things you'll need to know before heading down to P.E.T.S. is that you'll want to make an appointment first. You can do that on their online appointment scheduler or by calling them at 940-723-7387. No more sitting and waiting in a lobby full of other owners and their pets amidst a cacophony of noises for an unknown amount of time, now you'll know exactly when to arrive, you'll check in by text, and you and your pet can wait calmly and quietly in your vehicle. They'll come out to your vehicle to pick up your pet and take it inside for whatever services you were needing. When finished they'll bring it back out to you in your car. You will be required to cover your mouth and nose for hand-offs and during any interaction with the P.E.T.S. staff.

Another service now being offered is home delivery for medications or treatments for an additional $5 fee. Of course you can always schedule a time to stop by P.E.T.S. and pick your items up if you wish.

All of these changes as businesses do their best to reopen their doors get complicated and sometimes what looks like the obvious way to do things ends up not working quite as hoped so don't be surprised if P.E.T.S. and every other business in town tweaks their procedures a bit over the coming days and weeks.

To keep up with what's going on at P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic just check their website or follow them on Facebook.