Travis Scott to Refund All Astroworld Festival Attendees, Cancels Day N Vegas Performance

UPDATE (Nov. 9):

Day N Vegas Festival has released a statement regarding Travis Scott pulling his performance from the event, which was scheduled for Saturday (Nov. 13).

"Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas," the statement reads. "The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days."

UPDATE (Nov. 8):

Live Nation has released a statement regarding the events that took place at Astroworld Fest. A rep told XXL on Nov. 8, "We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."

Live Nation offered an additional statement via Twitter: "We wanted to provide an update on the steps that Scoremore, Live Nation and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking. Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for. Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV cameras. Load out of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets."

"And most importantly we are working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses," the statement added. "Our team is mounting alongside the community."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Travis Scott will be issuing refunds to all attendees of his Astroworld Festival, which ended in tragedy this past weekend.

According to Variety on Monday (Nov. 8), Travis will reportedly be reimbursing concertgoers who attended his annual Houston event that left eight dead and 25 others hospitalized.

La Flame also won't be hitting the stage for his scheduled set at Day N Vegas Festival this upcoming weekend in Las Vegas. Travis was booked as a headliner for the two-day event and was supposed to perform on Sat., Nov. 13.

A source confirmed the Astroworld Festival refunds and Day N Vegas Festival cancellation to XXL this morning.

A source close to the rapper described him as being "too distraught to play."

On Friday (Nov. 5), after months of prepping and teasing, Travis Scott held his Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in his hometown of Houston. However, things took a turn for the worse once a crowd surge occurred during his performance, causing fans to compress towards the stage around 9 p.m.

Hundreds of attendees at the event, which reportedly had somewhere near 50,000 people present, were stuck in the surge. The festival, which was officially declared a mass casualty event, ended in eight deaths while 25 people were hospitalized. Of those two dozen individuals who were transported to the hospital, 11 suffered cardiac arrest.

The eight deceased attendees range in age from 14 to 27 years old.

According to a report from TMZ on Sunday (Nov. 7), only six of the eight deceased victims have been identified.

Travis Scott released a statement regarding the tragic loss this past weekend, "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for the immediate response and support. Love You All."

Travis is also facing several lawsuits in connection to the mass casualty event.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Travis Scott and Day N Vegas Festival for a comment.