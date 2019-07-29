WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump announces he will nominate Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to be next director of national intelligence.

Fox News reports that Ratcliffe will replace Dan Coats as director of national intelligence (DNI). Coats has been involved in a number of public disagreements with President Trump in recent months.

A source reportedly tells Fox News that “Coats never saw his 2017 appointment as a long-term proposition.”

Fox also reports that Ratcliffe has been deeply involved in Republican-led investigations into alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses by the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department.

(Information for this article has been sourced from both Associated Press and Fox News)