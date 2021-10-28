Trump Endorses Dawn Buckingham For Texas Land Commissioner

Get our free mobile app

Former President Donald Trump isn't done making endorsements in Texas. Trump on Wednesday issued his latest endorsement for a Texas statewide candidate when he endorsed current Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham for Texas Land Commissioner.

Buckingham was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2016. She has used her experience as a small business owner and doctor to help guide her conservative philosophy after witnessing how government interferes in the success a business or individual has.

In his endorsement of Buckingham for Texas Land Commissioner, former President Donald Trump said that Buckingham will be strong on the border, on the second amendment, law enforcement and more.

A Senator and Doctor, Dawn Buckingham was one of my very first supporters in the Great State of Texas. She has served in the Senate for eight years, is highly respected, and is someone who can always be counted on to do the right thing for her State. She is running for the position of Land Commissioner in order to protect the great legacy of Texas including defending the Alamo which, like all other amazing institutions, is under siege. She is strong on Borders, our Second Amendment, Law Enforcement, loves our Military and our Vets. Dawn has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham was recently on The Chad Hasty Show and discussed her campaign for Texas Land Commissioner. She spoke about the Alamo project, the crisis along the border and the need for the Land Commissioner to see rural broadband all the way through.

You can listen to her interview from The Chad Hasty Show here.

