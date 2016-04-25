Trump, Hitler Being Considered for Renamed Elementary School

The debate over what to rename an elementary school features some rather unconventional choices.

Officials in Austin, Tex., voted last month to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary last month, with some nominations being revealed last week.

Much like the Republican race for the presidential nomination, Donald Trump is is in the lead, having picked up 45 nominations, ahead of keeping it Robert E. Lee. Coming in seventh place is the Adolf Hitler School for Friendship and Tolerance, with eight nominations.

The list of nominations also features some other choices that range from funny to disturbing:

Adam Lanza’s School of Fun (Lanza was the Sandy Hook shooter in Newtown, Conn.)

Bee Movie

Bleeding Heart Liberal Elementary

Boaty McBoatface Elementary School

Forgetting the Past Dooms You to Repeat It Elementary

Garfunkel

Hypothetical Perfect Person Memorial Elementary School

John Cena Elementary

Schooly McSchoolerson

You can learn more about the nomination process here . There's no word when a new name will be chosen.