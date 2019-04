Graduating seniors and their parents take note: the Wichita Falls ISD is holding it's final financial aid event next week. The event will be hosted by WFISD, MSU, and Vernon College on Monday, April 25 from 6 pm - 8 pm at Vernon College, 4105 Maplewood. Please bring your 2015 tax forms or W-2 forms plus picture ID and Social Security number. For more information call 512-589-1147.