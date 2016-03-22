One Dead, One Injured in Attempted Murder-Suicide at North Texas Walmart

A Walmart in the Dallas area had a shocking turn of events this morning.

Details are very scarce at the moment, but a shooting took place at a Walmart in Kaufman, Texas around 10:00 am this morning.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown when police thought an active shooter was present.

Police are now saying a 55-year-old male suspect walked into the garden center of the store and fired shots at a 59-year-old male employee, killing him.

The gunman then shot himself. It was initially reported that the suspect had also died, however, police are now saying the suspect was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The two men reportedly had an ongoing dispute.