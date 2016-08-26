Two Florida Men Arrested After Attempting to Evade North Texas Officers

A Florida man was shot by a Childress County deputy during a traffic stop following a brief car chase.

Texas DPS spokesman Dan Buesing says that at approximately 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 24, a Childress County District Attorney Traffic Enforcement Officer attempted to stop an SUV on the east side of Childress. The driver of the SUV fled from the officer and evaded attempts by several Childress County officers to stop the vehicle. The DA Enforcement Officer fired at the vehicle and stopped the driver about two miles west of Quanah.

As the two occupants were being removed from the SUV, Childress County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Gillem accidentally discharged his weapon, striking the driver of the SUV in the shoulder. 33 year-old Jonathan Sergio Bryant was treated at a Childress area hospital then flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls for further treatment. The passenger, 28 year-old Justin James Bryant was uninjured. Bryant’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Both men are from Oviedo, FL. Approximately seven pounds of marijuana was found during a search of the vehicle. Both men are charged with 3 rd degree felony possession of marijuana over 5 pounds but under 50 pounds. The driver is also charged with felony evading arrest and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officer Gillem is on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Texas Rangers.