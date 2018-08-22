Two Inmates Just Walked Out of an Oklahoma Prison This Morning

One of them is still on the loose.

Over in Atoka County, Oklahoma two inmates walked out of Mack Alford Correctional Facility this morning. The two inmates were Randy Jones and Jesse Rapan. Randy Jones has been caught and is in police custody. Jesse Rapan is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Jones is currently serving for numerous charges including burglary in the second degree, larceny, and eluding a police officer. Rapan is also serving for several charges including using offensive weapon in felony and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Still trying to figure out how someone just walks out of a correctional facility. No details yet on how these two just walked out around 1 am this morning. We will update when more information becomes available.