Two Middle School Students Shot at Los Angeles School
Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school Thursday morning.
CNN reports city police Sgt. Edward Bernal said a female student at Sal Castro Middle School was arrested and the "situation is under control."
Reports state one of the victims is a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The other victim, a 15-year-old girl, is in fair condition after being shot in the wrist according to Los Angeles Fire Captain Eric Scott.
The department also todl CNN a 30-year-old woman and two other children are being treated for minor cuts.
The shooting was reported to the Los Angeles Police at 8:55 a.m. PT.
City schools Police Chief Steven Zipperman told CNN the school is now safe.
"The school has been declared safe at this point. There is no more safety threat."