Two Middle School Students Shot at Los Angeles School

Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school Thursday morning.

CNN reports city police Sgt. Edward Bernal said a female student at Sal Castro Middle School was arrested and the "situation is under control."

Reports state one of the victims is a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The other victim, a 15-year-old girl, is in fair condition after being shot in the wrist according to Los Angeles Fire Captain Eric Scott.

The department also todl CNN a 30-year-old woman and two other children are being treated for minor cuts.

The shooting was reported to the Los Angeles Police at 8:55 a.m. PT.

City schools Police Chief Steven Zipperman told CNN the school is now safe.