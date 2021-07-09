Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Wichita County

The City of Wichita Falls is reporting two new COVID-19 fatalities in the past week. One between the ages of 40 and 49, the other between 60 and 69 years old.

These are the first deaths reported in Wichita County since one was reported for the week ending on June 18th.

One of the deaths reported this week was also a Johnson & Johnson breakthrough case that had been hospitalized for treatment at the time of passing and is included in the breakthrough count list.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is officially reporting that as of July 9th the county has 88 active cases. Of those, 10 are in the hospital for treatment, the other 78 are home.

City of Wichita Falls Texas via Facebook

To bring you up to speed on some other key numbers, as of July 8th a total of 90,205 people in Wichita County have had at least one round of vaccination shots, with 42,878 of those fully inoculated. Based on the 2019 numbers that means that just over 68% of Wichita County's roughly 132,230 citizens have been at least partially inoculated. There are no ready numbers for those who have not been vaccinated but have a level of natural immunity based on earlier exposure to the virus.

Since the pandemic began 102,886 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 87,570 coming back negative and 2 still pending. That means about 15% of those tested for COVID-19 came back positive.

The total confirmed cases in Wichita County to date is 15,314, that's just under 12% of the total population.

