US Health Officials Recommend Booster Shot of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
U.S. health officials just endorsed booster shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for some at-risk Americans. The booster shots are likely to be approved by the FDA next week, officials say.
The panel of advisers from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously on Thursday (October 14) to recommend a booster shot for seniors and other at-risk adults — including those with health problems and those living or working in high-risk situations.
The panel's recommendation, however, calls for a half dose of the vaccine. The initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. The recommended booster is a single 50-microgram shot.
The agency is also expected to discuss booster shots for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well during their meetings on Friday, CNN reports.
CDC officials will meet next week to finalize a plan. A booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has already been approved by health officials.