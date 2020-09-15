Two People Killed After Greyhound Bus Overturns Just South of Wichita Falls

Sad story to report from earlier this week.

It looks like on Monday, a greyhound bus was traveling on U.S. Highway 277 when it collided with a pickup truck. This caused the bus to overturn and thirty people were aboard the bus at the time. Sadly, one person passed away at the scene and another later died at a nearby hospital.

Another three individuals were flown to hospitals for their critical injuries. One was taken to Fort Worth and another two to Wichita Falls. The driver of the pickup truck is said to have non-life threatening injuries. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released. The accident happened in Mabelle, Texas just southwest of Wichita Falls in Baylor County.