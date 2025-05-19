Do you have any information about a recent construction site burglary in Wichita Falls?

At around 1:15 pm on Thursday, May 8, two white males broke into a construction site at 2633 Plaza Parkway. The suspects fled the scene after being confronted by workers at the site. However, the suspects were able to get away with a DeWalt grinder.

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

