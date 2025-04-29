Wichita Falls Cannabis Store Targeted in Late Night Burglary

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent burglary.

At around 2:16 am on Wednesday, April 23, a subject wearing all black gained entry to TX Cannabis Co., located at 4009 Faith Road, by smashing the glass door with a BB gun. The burglar stole multiple vape pens before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

READ NEXT: Yet Another Scam Has Come to Wichita Falls

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

READ NEXT: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Cold Case Homicide

Get our free mobile app

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 18, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 11, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash