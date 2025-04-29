Wichita Falls Cannabis Store Targeted in Late Night Burglary

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent burglary. 

At around 2:16 am on Wednesday, April 23, a subject wearing all black gained entry to TX Cannabis Co., located at 4009 Faith Road, by smashing the glass door with a BB gun. The burglar stole multiple vape pens before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

