Two Texas Cities are the Most Roach Infested in the Country

Roaches. They grow ‘em big here in Texas.

And not only are they huge in this neck of the woods, but they’re also plentiful. Getting rid of them can be a real struggle. Those things are built to survive. I’ve always heard that roaches would be the only thing left alive after a nuclear war and I believe it.

There are plenty of things you can do to get rid of them if you’re a DIY type like I am. Making sure all the points of entry are sealed, putting out roach motels, and simply cleaning up food crumbs immediately come to mind.

However, if you’re dealing with a full-on infestation, your best bet is to hire an exterminator. Trust me, that is money well spent. They’ll be gone in no time.

When it comes to roach infestations, some places are more susceptible than others. Roaches love warm weather and humidity. Which, of course, is something there is no shortage of here in the Lone Star State.

So, I wasn’t in the least bit shocked when I saw that Houston and San Antonio were the most roach infested cities in the country, according to a study conducted by Pest Gnome. And Dallas wasn’t far behind, coming in at Number 9 on the list.

10 Most Roach Infested Cities in the United States

Houston, TX San Antonio, TX Tampa, FL Phoenix, AZ Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Birmingham, AL Dallas, TX Oklahoma, City, OK

