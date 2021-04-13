Strange UFO Lights Up Skies over Lubbock, Texas

Reddit user vincentsd1 shared a video of what appears to be a UFO flying over the Hub City recently.

Aliens landing in Lubbock, Texas would just be the icing on the cake after the coronavirus pandemic, the polar vortex, toilet paper shortages and every other insane thing that has happened to us the last year. I checked out the video, and I'm pretty skeptical about what exactly is floating around up there, but I'm also no expert on UFOs.

That's where the users of Reddit come in. I went straight to the comments to see what their expert opinions were.

Here are a few of their ideas:

"I saw something similar to this in DFW last year, there seemed to have been hundreds of them."

"I think they're birds with their wings reflecting sunlight."

"Looks like pieces of a burst weather balloon to me."

"Aliens keep going back to this one town in Texas, the local restaurants must be really good."

Guys, our restaurants are decent, but I don't think they are out-of-this-world or anything. (Ha! See what I did there? Sorry.)

Before you say 'Chrissy, that doesn't look much like a spaceship...'

I know. You're right.

UFO stands for an unidentified flying object, and well, that's what it is. What do you think it is? Balloons? Aliens? Birds? This isn't the first time we have seen mysterious things in the sky in Lubbock. If you aren't familiar, be sure to check out this story about the famous "Lubbock Lights".

