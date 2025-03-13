Watch: Underground Fires Erupt at Texas Tech University

An underground explosion sparked several fires around the campus of Texas Tech University Wednesday evening (March 12). The below videos show flames and smoke bursting up from the ground.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, an explosion happened in a tunnel, which led to a fire that quickly spread. The fire was extinguished after electricity and gas were shut down on both the Texas Tech and Health Science Center campuses.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. As a precaution, the campus was shut down so that all of the infrastructure could be thoroughly investigated. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation as of this posting.

Spring Break was set to begin on Monday; however, students were dismissed early for safety purposes. Campus employees were told to work remotely if possible. Lubbock fire officials have advised the public to stay clear of the campus for the time being.

