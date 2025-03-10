Wichita Falls Convenience Store Burglary Under Investigation

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help to identify the suspect in a recent convenience store burglary.

At 2:17 am on Saturday, March 1, police were dispatched to Carey’s Corner at 4646 Old Jacksboro Highway in response to a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers found a glass door on the south side of the building had been shattered.

The suspect, wearing a dark colored hoodie, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and green gloves was seen entering the building at 2:08 am. The owners confirmed the suspect had taken around $500 in nicotine vapes and pouches.

