Fire Weather Watch Issued for Texoma

The wildfire risk is steadily increasing across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a fire weather watch. As of this posting, the watch is set to go into effect Friday, March 14th, at 7:00 am and will expire at 10:00 pm.

The forecast for Friday is calling for 30-40 mph winds, with gusts up to 70 mph. Even though we had a good, heavy rain in Wichita Falls over the weekend, the conditions are still favorable for wildfires. The combination of high winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity can lead to wildfires spreading quickly.

The National Weather Service recommends taking the following actions to prevent wildfires during a fire weather watch:

-Make sure all burn barrels are covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

-Don’t throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and produce a wildfire.

-Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

-Remember, never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread

Keep an eye and an ear on local media for the latest forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

