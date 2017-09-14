Unexplained Object Appears in Background of Wichita Falls Man’s Photo of His Wife

Wow! There seem to be a lot of unexplained things in the Texoma sky. Some might even call them UFOs!

We posted a story and video of a recent UFO report over Wichita Falls the other day and many of you have told us what you think it may have been.

While we’re pretty sure the slow moving UFO over Wichita Falls on August 26th was just the Patterson Auto Center banner being pulled by a small airplane, we’re more than a little perplexed at this image that Jerald Wayne Riddles sent us.

Photo courtesy Jerald Riddles (click to enlarge)

As you can see in Jerald’s photo, there is what appears to be a large donut shaped object flying through the background. Jerald tells us the shot was taken near Sheppard Air Force Base around 4:00 p.m. on March 25, 2011. He has no idea what the unexplained object could be, and he couldn’t tell us how fast it was moving because neither he nor his wife noticed it until they were looking through the images much later.

More recently, a trio of white, donut shaped objects was spotted over the Earth by one of NASA’s cameras mounted on the International Space Station.

Could the object in Jerald’s photo be a small pod from the larger mother ships seen from the ISS? Or is it just an inner tube that someone threw into the air? Or is it a plastic swimming pool that got picked up by a gust of wind? And what about the objects in the NASA video? Mysterious mother ships in low orbit watching us down here on Earth? Or are they just circular cloud formations?

We'd love to know what you think. Share your thoughts in the comments below.