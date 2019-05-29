UNT Study Finds Rise in Hate Crimes in Trump Rally Counties

A study performed by political scientists at University of North Texas found a considerable rise in hate crimes in counties where President Trump held campaign rallies.

As reported by Business Insider , professors Regina Branton and Valerie Martinez-Ebers, and PhD candidate Ayal Feinberg compiled data using the Anti-Defamation League's map that logs reported cases of hate crimes, comparing counties that held Presidential rallies for Trump in 2016 to counties that didn't host a rally but share similar demographics to those that did. In the end, the study found a 226% rise in hate crimes in rally counties.

The study does state that it cannot definitively attribute the rise in hate crimes solely to the speeches and actions of President Trump, though the correlation and direct referencing of Trump in these crimes is hard to ignore. Also, the study does discount the common rhetoric the reported hate crimes were fake and used as a ploy to harm the image of Trump and his supporters, saying,