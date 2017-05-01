Victim of University of Texas Stabbing Identified as Former Graham Resident

Officials have identified former Graham resident and GHS graduate Harrison Brown as the victim who died after a stabbing on the campus of UT Austin.

Brown was killed Monday after an assailant went on a stabbing rampage at the University of Texas, sending three others to the hospital. According to officials, the suspect began casually walking around stabbing people within a one-block area of campus with a "Bowie-style" hunting knife. The suspect was apprehended within two minutes of the first emergency call.

Graham ISD confirmed Brown as the deceased victim in a Facebook post,

The news of Harrison Brown’s (GHS Class of 2016) passing is heartbreaking There are no words adequate enough to express the sorrow felt by Graham ISD and the community of Graham for this loss. Harrison was an inspiration to everyone around him. We were Blessed and honored to have known him. For Kurt and Lori Brown, John and Allie Brown and family, we pray the outpouring of sympathy, the kind acts of friends and strangers and the comfort in knowing that your loss is felt by many, will help you through this difficult time. Counselors and youth ministers will be at the high school tomorrow and available for our students.

Students reported the suspect attacking students in line at a food truck, and being apprehended by police as he tried to run into a dormitory hall. According to Times Record News , the suspect did not resist when confronted by campus police and forced to the ground.

Brown was the only student to lose their life, with three others sent to the hospital and several others treated at the scene for cuts and stabs.