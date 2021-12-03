Victory Friday? Celebrate Last Night’s Big Win in the Big Easy with Sights from the Sidelines

Cowboys back in the win column!

I feel like I'm the only person that was mad the Cowboys played last night. The Cowboys traveled to Kansas City, then played four days later on Thanksgiving, then had to travel again to play back to back Thursday games. The Cowboys can finally get some rest after beating the Saints last night 27-17.

By the way, I find it hilarious that teams still try to throw the Cowboys off their game by making them wear blue. My favorite quote on this is from former linebacker Dat Nguyen. "I know if we show up to a game in blue, we're already in your head." We will see if teams keep doing this, but I always laugh when they lose.

The Cowboys cleaned up the penalties from Thanksgiving, but this was a game of returns for me personally. DeMarcus Lawrence back in the lineup and made his presence known on several plays. Diggs returning to his early season form by getting back in the interception department. Finally, Carlos Watkins returning an interception for a touchdown, by the way even better with Spanish audio below.

The Cowboys needed this win going into the next week and a half off. By the way A LOT of noon games coming up unless the NFL flexes the schedule. The Cowboys play December 26th on Sunday Night Football, other than that, everything is noon. So get ready for some early kickoffs.

