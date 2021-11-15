Victory Monday is Back with a DOMINANT Win Against the Atlanta Falcons, Check Out Over 150 Photos from the Sidelines

Victory Monday may have taken a week off, but like I told you last week, that was Homer Simpsons fault. Now let's get to yesterday's game.

I don't know about you, but it is nice to just sit back and relax during a Cowboys game. Once in awhile I just love the Cowboys whooping up on someone. My heart can't handle a nail biter game EVERY week. The Cowboys absolutely dominated the Falcons Sunday afternoon.

Defense only gave up three points, offense put up a ridiculous amount of points, and the special teams even scored on Sunday. Prescot threw for two touchdowns and ran one in himself. Zeke also got two touchdowns himself and even ran in a two point conversion. The Cowboys putting up 29 points in one quarter was just beautiful to see.

You know the game is a blowout when both quarterbacks are taken out and the commentary team starts going through the camera guy's name. "Oh here's Bill he's been with Fox for two decades" The game was such a blowout Fox actually took the game off the national broadcast in other markets. Which led to some upset Cowboys fans across the nation.

That's why I moved to Texas, don't have to deal with that anymore. The Cowboys will be going on the road this Sunday to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 3:25 and you can listen to it on 106.3 the Buzz or NewsTalk 1290. I will be hosting a pregame show at 2 that day if you want to hear me talk about the Cowboys.

Victory Monday Returns! 2021's Dominant Win Against the Atlanta Falcons Every victory Monday we take a look from the sidelines from the Dallas Cowboys latest game and this week we have 161 photos to check out from the big game. Scroll through to check them all about below.