Celebrate Victory Monday with Over 100 Photos from the Win Over Washington

Nothing like beating your NFC East rival in dominating fashion.

The Cowboys got to see the Washington Commanders for the first time ever this season. That weird traditional period where we were just calling them the 'football team' was weird. Washington busted out some new uniforms for the first time ever showing off the all black alternates. Unfortunately, this did not give the Commanders any good mojo.

Dallas' defense once again stepped up in a big way. If you were anything like me, you were hoping for a sack extravaganza. Dallas currently has the third most sacks in the NFL and Washington quarterback Carson Wentz has been the most sacked quarterback in the NFL so far this season. Dallas was able to add another two sacks to their team total yesterday.

The secondary were the ones that made the bigger impact on yesterday's game. Cornerback Trevon Diggs made another big interception yesterday, but honestly his deflected pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter was the bigger impact play. On a 4th and 15 with 8 minutes left, Diggs bats a ball out of the air to prevent Washington receiver Terry McLaurin from catching a pass in the corner of the endzone.

Cooper Rush continues to win and not make mistakes that you expect a backup quarterback to make. Talks have started about Dak Prescott coming back from injury this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. They showed his hand on the sidelines during the game this week and it still looked pretty swollen to me. Who knows that would happen by Sunday.

They may rest Dak one more week and have him come in for a prime time game against the current NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles. Remember we broadcast every Dallas Cowboys game in Texoma on 106.3 the Buzz and NewsTalk 1290.

