Video Emerges of Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Arrest in Dallas

I’m so glad there weren’t cameras everywhere when I was in my 20s.

I’ll admit it right here and now – I did a whole lot of stupid stuff when I was in my prime. And most of it was inspired by the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

So, you’ll never hear me condemn someone who got in trouble with the law after imbibing a bit too much.

And let me tell you, if I were the quarterback for the team that just won a National Championship, you better believe I would be celebrating for days, just like Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett did after they won the title back in January.

But with that being said, I never found myself knocking on someone’s door and threatening them in the middle of the night. Also, I like to think that I would’ve been much cooler to the cops. And I certainly wouldn’t blame them for ruining my reputation by not looking the other way when I was in the wrong like he did.

Bennett has apologized for his actions since the arrest, which is a major step in the right direction. Hopefully, he’ll keep his act together and go on to have a successful career in the NFL.

