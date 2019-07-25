Viral Video Shows Raw Chicken Jumping Off a Plate

As strange as this sounds, and looks, it's probably not that uncommon. A viral video shot at an unknown restaurant shows a piece of raw chicken as it seems to pull itself off a plate and onto the floor. The footage was shared by Australian t.v. program Studio 10. It could be a trick, but stranger things have happened. In 1945, a farmer slaughtered a number of chickens and one of them, dubbed Mike the Chicken, lived for 18 months without his head! According to ModernFarmer.com, there is actually a very specific reason this is possible and it all has to do with the chicken's skull and brain structure.