Current Mrs. Dallas’ Body Found in Irving Lake

She was 38-years-old.

Some sad news to pass along after the current Mrs. Dallas, Lashun Massey's, body was found in Irving Lake this past Thursday. Massey went out for her normal walk around the neighborhood like she does every day. On Tuesday, her husband says she never returned home from that walk. Her husband says she has been doing this for two years and has never had any problems.

Police had been looking for Massey for a few days and medical examiner has confirmed that the body they pulled out of the lake was Massey. Police said there is still no indication of foul play but they are investigating the "unusual circumstances" of Massey’s disappearance. The cause and manner of death is still pending. Witnesses said they did a see a woman walking into the water. “They had asked her if she was okay and she said she was so they carried about their business,” firefighter Robert Keeker told CBS DFW.

Lashun Massey was a mother of two boys, a business owner, and the reigning Mrs. Dallas. She has a Ph.D. in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a Master of Engineering degree from Tennessee State University, according to her pageant website. She was the program manager for research at the University of Texas at Dallas’ school of engineering and has published a book, “The Face of the New Engineer.”

The next Texas pageant was scheduled for this Thursday over in Corsicana.

