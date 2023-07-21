Weatherman Says That Everyone in McKinney, Texas ‘Is Dead’ [VIDEO]

R.I.P. to our friends over in McKinney, Texas. You were unfortunately wiped out...by something.

Awkward Glitch on WFAA in Dallas Last Night, Keep Scrolling to Watch

So folks tuning into the weather in Dallas last night were prepared for the daily forecast of guess what...it's going to be hot. Nothing new here to be honest. However when we decided to look at the heat index map for North Texas. Something is not right.

What Your Heat Index Should Look Like

WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus does a great job of informing North Texas of dangerous heat. Above you can see what his heat index map should have looked like last night on the live broadcast. Obviously with me writing this story something went wrong with that.

R.I.P. to McKinney, Texas (At Least According to WFAA)

For some reason last night, when the map switches to the heat index temperatures. McKinney, Texas switches to 101,105 degrees. Now Pete wanting to have some fun on the newscast and not ignore the awkward glitch, says.

Everyone in McKinney is dead.

My favorite comment someone left on Reddit about the incident was. "Guerilla marketing for Oppenheimer". So remember folks, it may not be 101,000 degrees this week, but you still need to be staying hydrated. If you have to work outside take breaks when you can because this heat isn't messing around right now.

Looks like a little relief is coming this weekend with some high to mid 90 degree temperatures. Hopefully our friends in McKinney come back to life with that good news.

