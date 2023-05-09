Watch a North Texas Police Officer Help a Mother Duck and Ducklings Cross the Street

This is the cutest thing you will see all day.

I don’t know about you, but I have a soft spot for animals (the nice kind, not the scary kind). So, I had to share this video with you.

Apparently, the police officer in the below video has a soft spot for animals as well. Because he took the time to block the street and go above and beyond to make sure a mother duck and her ducklings were able to safely cross the street somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Get our free mobile app

It gives the police motto “to protect and to serve” a whole new meaning, doesn’t it?

There I was thinking the motto only applied to human citizens. Clearly, I was wrong. Apparently, the men and women of law enforcement are also tasked with ensuring the welfare of the critters inside our city limits.

In fact, I would imagine it’s probably much less of a hassle dealing with the animal population. I know I for one would much rather escort a mother duck and her ducklings across the street than have to deal with the late-night craziness that goes on in the big city.

So, if the officer who was kind enough to escort the ducks across the street just so happens to be reading this, please reach out to me. I would love to buy you a beer the next time I make the trek down to DFW.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

Top 12 Best Growing Texas Cities With Stable Housing Markets A recent study has revealed that Texas dominates the list of top 20 U.S. cities with the best housing markets for growth and stability, with 12 of these cities located in the state.