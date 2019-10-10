Watch a ‘Star Trek’ Movie With William Shatner in Oklahoma

Are you a Trekkie? This may be the ultimate experience for you.

'Star Trek' is a cultural phenomenon with a very passionate fanbase. It all started back in the 60s with William Shatner playing James T. Kirk. He has played the character in the original series, movies, and appearances in other generations of 'Star Trek' as well. If you love 'Star Trek' and Shatner, you can watch 'Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan' with him.

This will be happening in Tulsa at The Brady Theatre on February 13th. You can watch the movie with William Shatner and afterward they will have a Q/A so you can ask Captain Kirk all your Trek questions. Premium seats will be available which does include a photo with the Captain himself. Tickets will start at $36.50 and they go on sale tomorrow. I would get them early if you plan on going.