What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Casting Crowns' Only Jesus Tour 2019, Not-So-Scary Halloween at River Bend Nature Center, Frankenstein at Backdoor Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 10 - Sunday, October 13.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, October 10
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
National Cake Decorating Day at Karat Bar & Bistro
Time: 10:30am-1:00pm
13th Annual James Lane Legacy Dinner & Auction
Time: 5:30-9:00pm | Price: $40
Mystery Art @ The Kemp: Artists' Reception
Time: 5:30-7:30pm | Price: Free
Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Friday, October 11
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Just Between Friends
Time: 9:00am-7:00pm
Not-So-Scary Halloween!
Time: 6:00-9:00pm
Gray Matters: The Colors of Mental Illness
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $25
Casting Crowns, Only Jesus Tour 2019
Time: 7:00-9:30pm
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Everything in Between in Concert With Downtown Royalty
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Comedy Night Special Show
Time: 9:00-10:30pm
Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!
Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20
Saturday, October 12
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Financial Aid Event with Cafe Con Leche
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm
Just Between Friends
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm
Stitch Meet-up!
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Indie Author Day!
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Cold Wax Medium Workshop @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $230
Pumpkin Carving on the Patio!
Time: 1:00-4:00pm
A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series
Time: 1:30-3:00pm
Weekend Workshops at the WFMA
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
Oktoberfest at WFBC
Time: 2:00-11:00pm
Bingo, Bags & Badges
Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $75
Noche de Las Estrellas
Time: 7:00-10:00pm
Texas Pollinator Bioblitz: Moth Watch
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre
Time:7:30-10:00pm
Motley, a Tribute to Motley Crue
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, October 13
Mystery Art Fest
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Just Between Friends
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm
Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Roasting, Cupping and Premier Peru!
Time: 2:00-4:00pm
Cartoneria Animals Workshop
Time: 3:00-5:00pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!