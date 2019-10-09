What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Casting Crowns' Only Jesus Tour 2019, Not-So-Scary Halloween at River Bend Nature Center, Frankenstein at Backdoor Theatre and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, October 10 - Sunday, October 13.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, October 10

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

National Cake Decorating Day at Karat Bar & Bistro

Time: 10:30am-1:00pm

13th Annual James Lane Legacy Dinner & Auction

Time: 5:30-9:00pm | Price: $40

Mystery Art @ The Kemp: Artists' Reception

Time: 5:30-7:30pm | Price: Free

Swing Dance Lessons!! Sign Up for October

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Friday, October 11

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Just Between Friends

Time: 9:00am-7:00pm

Not-So-Scary Halloween!

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Gray Matters: The Colors of Mental Illness

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $25

Casting Crowns, Only Jesus Tour 2019

Time: 7:00-9:30pm

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Everything in Between in Concert With Downtown Royalty

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Comedy Night Special Show

Time: 9:00-10:30pm

Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!

Time: 9:30-11:30pm | Price: $20

Saturday, October 12

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park

Time: 8:00-9:30am

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Financial Aid Event with Cafe Con Leche

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm

Just Between Friends

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm

Stitch Meet-up!

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm

Indie Author Day!

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Cold Wax Medium Workshop @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: $230

Pumpkin Carving on the Patio!

Time: 1:00-4:00pm

A Guide to Meditation - 4-Week Series

Time: 1:30-3:00pm

Weekend Workshops at the WFMA

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Oktoberfest at WFBC

Time: 2:00-11:00pm

Bingo, Bags & Badges

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: $75

Noche de Las Estrellas

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

Texas Pollinator Bioblitz: Moth Watch

Time: 7:00-9:00pm

Frankenstein - Backdoor Theatre

Time:7:30-10:00pm

Motley, a Tribute to Motley Crue

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, October 13

Mystery Art Fest

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Just Between Friends

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm

Anime for Everyone: Weekend Classes @ The Kemp

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Roasting, Cupping and Premier Peru!

Time: 2:00-4:00pm

Cartoneria Animals Workshop

Time: 3:00-5:00pm

